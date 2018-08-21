Welcome to Africanews

Seedorf, Kluivert unveil their maiden Cameroon squad

Victor Muisyo

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistant Patrick Kluivert on Monday unveiled their maiden 23-man squad for the upcoming 2019 Afcon qualifier away to Comoros on September 8.

The shortlist however came with surprise omissions, after leaving out team captain Benjamin Moukandjo, Afcon 2017 best player Christian Bassogog as well as Adolphe Teikeu and Clinton Njie.

However Paul Georges Ntep and Adrien Tameze got their first call ups. The Dutch coach also handed a recall to Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo after he returned from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Cameroon will host Afcon next year and there are high expectations for the country to win the championship but Seedorf cautioned against blind optimism.

The Indomitable Lions sit at the summit of Group B of the qualifiers, ahead of Malawi, Comoros and Morocco.

