EidMubarak trends worldwide as Twitter felicitates with Muslims

Africa
The hashtag #EidMubarak joined worldwide Twitter trends rising to number three as Muslims the world over celebrate the occasion of the feast of the sacrifice.
From Monday evening through the better part of Tuesday (day of Eid ul-Adha), Eid related messages were very prominent – most people used #EidMubarak with others using #EidulAdha.
Eid Mubaarak is a congratulatory Arabic expression which means ‘Happy Eid,’ Muslims were taught to use it in expressing their happiness during Eids. Eid messages continue to flood Twitter sphere as Muslims and non-Muslims alike share in the peaceful spirit of the season.
From governments, presidents, top political figures, religious groups, businesses, sports outfits and entertainment industry have all weighed in to celebrate.
The worldwide trend gives the biggest overview of what Twitter users are engaging about. Twitter allows for trends to be localized to the country and even city level. Say, trends for Ethiopia and for Addis Ababa.
What does the # sign mean?
Usually some trends have # sign before the word or phrase. This is called a hashtag and is included specifically in Tweets to mark them as relating to a topic, so that people can follow the conversation in search.
Eid Mubarak!— United Nations (UN) August 21, 2018
May we all draw inspiration from the values of empathy charity & compassion that are celebrated during #EidAlAdha –
antonioguterrespic.twitter.com/KfCoWKGiAW
Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim followers celebrating Eid al-Adha from everyone at Kick It Out! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/V3PwyAK9xG— Kick It Out (@kickitout) August 21, 2018
I wish all Muslims in Ghana and around the world a joyful Eid ul-Adha celebration. #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/2yY6lXmSkA— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 21, 2018
Wishing all my friends and fans accross the world a very happy #EidMubarak ?? pic.twitter.com/eIr6ruErWe— Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) August 21, 2018
Also wanted to wish— Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) August 21, 2018
nglkanteToniRuediger
KurtZoumaTimoeB08 & our ex players
MoSalahdembabafoot a very happy #EidMubarak #EidAlAdha #EidAlAdha2018 #Eid to you and your families. ? #CFC pic.twitter.com/sxI4Kh1sq2
✈️— Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) August 21, 2018
Share Happiness in Eid Al-Adha!
We wish you a happy Eid Al-Adha, celebrated with enthusiasm all over the world.#TurkishAirlines #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/DAfa732Jpm
