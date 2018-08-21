Central African Republic to sign military cooperation deal with Russia

Central African Republic
Russia and the Central African Republic will sign an agreement on military cooperation on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.
Russia this year delivered light arms to the Central African Republic’s security forces and said it deployed 175 military and civilian instructors to train them.
Three Russian reporters were killed last month in the Central African Republic while investigating Russian mercenaries reportedly active in the country.
REUTERS
Go to video
Algeria president fires two top army generals
Go to video
Ethiopia PM talks tough on lawlessness, says govt will be firm
Go to video
Ethiopia PM's reform agenda threatened by rising insecurity – HRW
01:34
Comoros: prosecutor accuses 8 persons arrested last week of 'attempted coup'
Go to video
Ghana's ruling party thugs sack CEO of teaching hospital, staff strike
Go to video
Nigeria president orders immediate overhaul of 'brutal' police unit