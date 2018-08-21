Welcome to Africanews

Central African Republic to sign military cooperation deal with Russia

Central African Republic

Russia and the Central African Republic will sign an agreement on military cooperation on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

Russia this year delivered light arms to the Central African Republic’s security forces and said it deployed 175 military and civilian instructors to train them.

Three Russian reporters were killed last month in the Central African Republic while investigating Russian mercenaries reportedly active in the country.

REUTERS

