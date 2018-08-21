Cameroonian opposition seeks single candidate to challenge Paul Biya

Cameroon
Finding a single candidate to run against President Paul Biya in the October 7 presidential elections is a puzzle Cameroon’s opposition is working hard to solve. Negotiations are under way among parties for a possible coalition. There’s no success so far.
Joshua Osih, the candidate of the Social Democratic Front, the main opposition party, is measured about the idea of an opposition coalition for a single candidacy.
“We sincerely believe that joining forces of the opposition is a very good thing in an election but we do not believe it is an ultimate road to victory”, Osih said.
Another candidate, Akere Muna believes in a possible opposition merger against Paul Biya, in power since 1982. He says he’s ready to quit the race for a candidate chosen by the parties.
“I have spoken with most of the candidates and I perceive this awareness that the people expect us to make a gesture. I don’t think it’s a problem, this abundance of candidates is just proof that Cameroonians are worried about their future.”
The presidential election in Cameroon will take place on 7 October. Eight candidates are in the running, including 85 year old President Paul Biya.
AFP
