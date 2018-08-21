Body of Angolan warlord Jonas Savimbi to be exhumed [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The body of Jonas Savimbi, the historical leader of the Angolan rebellion group National Union for the Total Independence of Angola Unita, is to be exhumed and reburied with dignity.
Isaias Samakuva, leader of the UNITA said he has “received guarantees” from President Joao Lourenço that “the remains” of Savimbi “would be returned before the end of the year”.
A charismatic and controversial warlord, Savimbi was killed in battle with Angolan government forces in February 2002.
