An app to diagnose crop diseases as scientists unlock the secrets of wheat [Sci-Tech]

The Morning Call
On this edition of Sci-Tech, Serge Koffi reports about innovations that seek to cut farm losses and to improve food security in Africa.
One is an application named Yiri-drôtô, which diagnoses crop pests, nutritional deficiencies with up to 95% accuracy.
Also, scientists have unlocked the secrets of wheat, by decrypting its genome. Wheat is food for more than a third of the world’s population.
The gene mapping, drawn up by 200 scientists from 20 countries, required 13 years of research, according to a report published last Thursday in the journal Science, and it could help breed greater resistance to diseases, higher yields and better quality flour.
