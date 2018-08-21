An app to diagnose crop diseases as scientists unlock the secrets of wheat [Sci-Tech]

On this edition of Sci-Tech, Serge Koffi reports about innovations that seek to cut farm losses and to improve food security in Africa.

One is an application named Yiri-drôtô, which diagnoses crop pests, nutritional deficiencies with up to 95% accuracy.

Also, scientists have unlocked the secrets of wheat, by decrypting its genome. Wheat is food for more than a third of the world’s population.

The gene mapping, drawn up by 200 scientists from 20 countries, required 13 years of research, according to a report published last Thursday in the journal Science, and it could help breed greater resistance to diseases, higher yields and better quality flour.