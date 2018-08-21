Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

An app to diagnose crop diseases as scientists unlock the secrets of wheat [Sci-Tech]

An app to diagnose crop diseases as scientists unlock the secrets of wheat [Sci-Tech]
Serge KOFFI

The Morning Call

On this edition of Sci-Tech, Serge Koffi reports about innovations that seek to cut farm losses and to improve food security in Africa.

One is an application named Yiri-drôtô, which diagnoses crop pests, nutritional deficiencies with up to 95% accuracy.

Also, scientists have unlocked the secrets of wheat, by decrypting its genome. Wheat is food for more than a third of the world’s population.

The gene mapping, drawn up by 200 scientists from 20 countries, required 13 years of research, according to a report published last Thursday in the journal Science, and it could help breed greater resistance to diseases, higher yields and better quality flour.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..