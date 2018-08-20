Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Peace icon: a tribute to Kofi Annan [The Morning Call]

Peace icon: a tribute to Kofi Annan [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

By now, if you do not already know, here it is again- Kofi Annan, former United Nations secretary general and Nobel Peace Prize winner is dead. His foundation announced in a tweet on Saturday that the 80 year old Annan “passed away peacefully” in a hospital in Switzerland after a short illness.

And since that announcement, tributes have been pouring from all around the world to the Ghanaian, one of the world’s most celebrated diplomats. Now, if we are to take some of those tributes from notable leaders we probably won’t end today’s show, but we take one though. Current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described his predecessor as “a guiding force for good”.

On the programme with us is Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director, Institute for Democratic Governance, Accra Ghana.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..