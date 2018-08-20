Peace icon: a tribute to Kofi Annan [The Morning Call]

By now, if you do not already know, here it is again- Kofi Annan, former United Nations secretary general and Nobel Peace Prize winner is dead. His foundation announced in a tweet on Saturday that the 80 year old Annan “passed away peacefully” in a hospital in Switzerland after a short illness.

And since that announcement, tributes have been pouring from all around the world to the Ghanaian, one of the world’s most celebrated diplomats. Now, if we are to take some of those tributes from notable leaders we probably won’t end today’s show, but we take one though. Current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described his predecessor as “a guiding force for good”.

On the programme with us is Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director, Institute for Democratic Governance, Accra Ghana.