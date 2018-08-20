Only three places to play for in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals as Nigeria court FIFA sanctions

On Football Planet this week, things that are becoming clearer in the African club championships. The list of qualifiers for the quarter-finals of the Champions League got longer over the weekend after Matchday 5. There are only three places left in the Champions League and five in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Nigeria is flirting with FIFA sanctions as a war over the presidency of the country’s football association rages.

And Africa’s stars return to Europe but not in their prime. We report about Gervinho and Stephane Mbia who joined the French and Italian leagues respectively.