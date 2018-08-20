Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Football Planet

football-planet

Only three places to play for in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals as Nigeria court FIFA sanctions

Only three places to play for in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals as Nigeria court FIFA sanctions
Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

Football Planet

On Football Planet this week, things that are becoming clearer in the African club championships. The list of qualifiers for the quarter-finals of the Champions League got longer over the weekend after Matchday 5. There are only three places left in the Champions League and five in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Nigeria is flirting with FIFA sanctions as a war over the presidency of the country’s football association rages.

And Africa’s stars return to Europe but not in their prime. We report about Gervinho and Stephane Mbia who joined the French and Italian leagues respectively.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..