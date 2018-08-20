Welcome to Africanews

Mali's apex court confirms Keita's re-election

Mali

Mali’s constitutional court on Monday confirmed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s re-election in this month’s run-off election, rejecting fraud accusations by the opposition candidate.

Challenger Soumaila Cisse had contested the results of the Aug. 12 vote, which showed Keita winning with 67 percent of the vote.

