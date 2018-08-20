Mali's apex court confirms Keita's re-election

Mali
Mali’s constitutional court on Monday confirmed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s re-election in this month’s run-off election, rejecting fraud accusations by the opposition candidate.
Challenger Soumaila Cisse had contested the results of the Aug. 12 vote, which showed Keita winning with 67 percent of the vote.
Go to video
'I won the court case before it began,' Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa
Go to video
Buhari returns from U.K. vacation, promises to jail treasury looters
00:58
Ivory Coast's Speaker of Parliament mulls presidential ambition
01:02
Tanzania's ruling party responds to U.S criticisms over by-election
Go to video
Tanzania electoral body tasks US Embassy to prove allegations of irregularities
01:03
Zimbabwe court to hear Chamisa's election challenge on August 22