Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

"La Negrada": The recognition of Afro-Mexican communities on the big screen

"La Negrada": The recognition of Afro-Mexican communities on the big screen
Bridget UGWE

The Morning Call

“La Negrada”, by director Jorge Perez Solano, has been a big deal since its release in Mexico on August 10th. The film that recently premiered in Mexico City has made history as Mexico’s first feature film with an all-Black cast. Solano enlisted locals and non-professional actors to star in the film, contributing to the slow but long overdue recognition of Afro-Latinos communities on the big screen.

In Mexico, Afro-Mexicans represent one percent of the total population, but they are not recognized as an official ethnic group and face racism on a daily basis. These Afro-Mexicans are descendants of slaves, including the most famous of them, Gaspard Yanga, from a royal family in Gabon, who became the first freed slave at the end of the 16th century.He founded the village of Yanga in Veracruz, where traces of this African presence can be found to this day.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..