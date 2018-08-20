Kofi Annan's family pay their respects in Kumasi family home

As the world mourns the demise of Ghanaian diplomat and Nobel peace prize winner, Busumuru Kofi Annan, Africanews traced his family house in Kumasi to access the mood.

It’s in this house at Fante new town where the former UN Secretary General was born. Members of his family and some of his close associates are meeting to pay their respects.

“He had patience for everyone, from children to adults in everything and he was extremely humble. in fact we have lost a great person who cannot be replaced. he made himself from childhood knowing when to speak, when to act and how to react to challenges. he was called to the world the day his father was buried. if we have enough people like him ghana and the world would know no war or troubles. he was indeed a legend,” said Aba Korankyewaa, the late Kofi Annan’s sister.

For the head of the family, Kofi Annan was a great pillar of modern democracy, but above all a cornerstone for his family.

even if he did not come home personally we saw his activities in the television, online and we always felt he was with us. and whatever happened like funeral in the house he made his present felt even if he could not come directly, he used to send remittance as his contribution to the funeral. so he was a man for the family and also for ghana and then for the world,” said Nana Kofi Brewo III? the Otumfour’s Tudwenehene and Kronkohene of Konongo.

Kofi Annan, a name forever associated with world peace… and an example for future generations. His former colleague Patrick Reginald Denis Hayford, who worked alongside him at the United Nations asserts this statement.

“He had an amazing work ethic and prestigious capacity for hard work and hope our youth will learn from his integrity, his love of his job and his believe in a world of justice and fairness.”

The former Secretary-General of the United Nations died in Switzerland on August 18, four months after his 80th birthday.