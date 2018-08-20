Welcome to Africanews

Expert says 'Ebola will never be eradicated' [The Morning Call]

Expert says 'Ebola will never be eradicated' [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

Why has Ebola kept launching a comeback in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC? And can Ebola be eradicated?

First off, the DRC is facing its 10th Ebola outbreak since 1976, when Ebola was first identified and named after a river in the north of the country.

The death toll from the latest Ebola outbreak in eastern North Kivu region has now risen to 49. First reported on the 1st of August, the government and the World Health Organization have said they expect more cases in this latest outbreak.

Prof Paul Hunter is an expert in the patterns, causes and effects of emerging infectious diseases, including Ebola. He was a lead media commentator during the outbreak in West Africa 2014-2016. According to him, conflict in some parts of the DRC, migration out of the war zone and poor sanitation in refugee camps mean that the latest Ebola outbreak will be hard to control.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

