Tanzania's ruling party responds to U.S criticisms over by-election

Tanzania’s ruling party on Saturday responded to criticisms by the United States over its August 12 by-election, saying it is an independent country and cannot be intimidated.

The United States Embassy in Tanzania had said the East African nation’s local by-election was marred by violence and irregularities.

Bashiru Ally, Secretary General of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party also known as the Party of the Revolution, told a public meeting that it is not ready to ‘‘accept any interference on our governance, adding ‘‘we will continue to govern ourselves’‘.

The United States is one of Tanzania’s largest donors.

In July, Tanzanian President John Magufuli, whose term, began in late 2015, said the CCM would remain “in power forever”.

Magufuli has been criticised as running an authoritarian regime by his critics. His ‘‘Party of the Revolution’‘ is the dominant and one of the longest-ruling parties in Africa.

On the eve of election, the US in a statement cited credible reports of electoral violence and irregularities. It also cited the National Electoral Commission’s refusal to register opposition candidates, police intimidation of opposition party members, arrests without warrants, suppression of assembly and the right to freedom of speech.

