China/Africa health cooperation enhances medicine

The health cooperation between China and African countries is greatly promoting the development of the pharmaceutical industry on the continent.

Today, more and more research institutions are getting in on the act.

In 2015, a team led by a Chinese Nobel laureate in biology, Chen Qiyu pioneered a new approach to malaria treatment.

“Through technological innovation in bioengineering and production, as well as in the efficiency of the whole supply chain, we can effectively improve the ways of drug research development and reduce the cost of future medicine production,” Qiyu said.

Representatives from China, Africa and various international organizations are holding a two-day meeting on health cooperation in Beijing this weekend.

They’re looking specifically at the areas of disease treatment and ways to improve the pharmaceutical industry.

In recent years, China has been assisting Africa more and more with improving its public health systems and pharmaceutical industry.

This kind of help has allowed authorities to curb the spread of deadly diseases such as malaria.

Joy Phumaphi, the executive secretary of African Leaders Malaria Alliance, praised the collaboration between China and Africa, because the Chinese government listened to the demands of African countries.

However, challenges still lie ahead. Authorities want China’s pharmaceutical companies to start producing drugs for Africa.

The representatives at the meeting agreed that there was huge potential for cooperation between China and Africa in the pharmaceutical industry and in constructing efficient and effective public health systems on the continent.