Uganda arrests U.S. citizen who assaulted hotel worker for 'disgracing Jesus'

Uganda
Uganda’s police has arrested an American citizen, Jimmy Taylor, who is being detained on charges of assaulting a worker at the Grand Imperial Hotel in the capital Kampala.
In a tweet, the police force thanked the community for vigilantly sending them a video of the incident.
“We have arrested the suspect, Jimmy Taylor, an American citizen. He was detained at the Central Police Station, Kampala on charges of assault,” read part of the tweet.
Thank you for your vigilance and sending us a video of an incident that happened at Grand Imperial Hotel. We have arrested the suspect, Jimmy Taylor, an American citizen. He was detained at the Central Police Station, Kampala on charges of assault. #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/zcGFqLd4AP— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) 17 août 2018
A video of the racist American pastor emerged online showing him pursuing a hotel employee and slapping him several times on claims that he “disgraced Jesus.”
Racist American pastor attacks Uganda hotel reception staff – in the name of Jesus!— Dave Bik (davebik) August 18, 2018
In the video, Taylor kept trying to aggravate Francis, and also turned on a man in a blue shirt who attempted to intervene, telling him;
““NO! NO! You obey what I say. I don’t obey you. Open my f****** room now! You b**** Look at me! Look at Christ who died for you,” the American says.
Ugandans react
Ugandans were appaled at the racism spewed out by this American citizen in the name of Christianity.
And his crusades will still be packed ??. https://t.co/qR4HTaKb3G— Flux ???????????????? (@Jonimbo) August 18, 2018
The fuck level of shite supremacy is this? https://t.co/hjWZ8ziIxB— The Thot Awakens (@viru5detected) August 18, 2018
An American “Christian.” Doing Christ’s work, apparently.— I am (@Ndege) August 18, 2018
I really need to re-read the New Testament and learn what it was I missed. https://t.co/Lb12HRwZbb
Find out which mission he represents and kick them out of Uganda…oh and please they aren’t welcome to Kenya either.— Jackie A (Jackie_Arkle) August 18, 2018
ImmigrationDepttake note of this racist missionary and Vietnam veteran.
