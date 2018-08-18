Welcome to Africanews

Uganda arrests U.S. citizen who assaulted hotel worker for 'disgracing Jesus'

Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

Uganda’s police has arrested an American citizen, Jimmy Taylor, who is being detained on charges of assaulting a worker at the Grand Imperial Hotel in the capital Kampala.

In a tweet, the police force thanked the community for vigilantly sending them a video of the incident.

“We have arrested the suspect, Jimmy Taylor, an American citizen. He was detained at the Central Police Station, Kampala on charges of assault,” read part of the tweet.

A video of the racist American pastor emerged online showing him pursuing a hotel employee and slapping him several times on claims that he “disgraced Jesus.”

In the video, Taylor kept trying to aggravate Francis, and also turned on a man in a blue shirt who attempted to intervene, telling him;
““NO! NO! You obey what I say. I don’t obey you. Open my f****** room now! You b**** Look at me! Look at Christ who died for you,” the American says.

Ugandans react

Ugandans were appaled at the racism spewed out by this American citizen in the name of Christianity.

