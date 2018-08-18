Ghanaians pay tribute to former UN Secretary- General, Kofi Annan

Ghanaians in the capital Accra have paid tribute to former UN Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan, who died Saturday morning after a short illness.

Some remembered what Annan has accomplished not only as a Ghanaian, but as one of the most important African personalities of the last decades.

Kofi Annan, was the first sub-Saharan to head the United Nations.

“We are very proud of him for all he has accomplished in life. And it has not only made Ghana proud, it has made Africa proud. Besides, he made the world proud and it’s such a sad time for the world, I wouldn’t limit it to Ghana’‘, said street vendor , Ibrahim Nuhu.

“You know, when a black man from Africa can occupy such a position, it means that this guy is a famous man, a strong man’‘, said businessman, Emmanuel Annan.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s president Akufo Addo has called for one week of national mourning with flags flying at half mast.

Annan died at a hospital in Bern, Switzerland at the age of 80.