Ghana president declares week of national mourning for Kofi Annan: tributes pour in

Daniel Mumbere

Ghana

In the wake of the death of former United Nations Secretary-General, Koffi Annan, tributes have been pouring in from world leaders and citizens of the world who are celebrating his enduring legacy as a peacekeeper and advocate for inclusive development.

The Kofi Annan Foundation confirmed that Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday.

The current Secretary-General said Kofi’s legacy will ‘remain a true inspiration for us all’, while Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo declared that flags in the country and diplomatic missions would fly at half-mast for a week starting Monday 20th August.

‘‘He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena,’‘ read part of president Akufo-Addo’s statement.

‘‘He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity.’‘

A gallant African hero

There were even more tributes from the citizens of different countries where Kofi Annan through his world with the United Nations, the Koffi Annan foundation and other initaitives, made a difference.

