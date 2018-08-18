Ghana president declares week of national mourning for Kofi Annan: tributes pour in

In the wake of the death of former United Nations Secretary-General, Koffi Annan, tributes have been pouring in from world leaders and citizens of the world who are celebrating his enduring legacy as a peacekeeper and advocate for inclusive development.

The Kofi Annan Foundation confirmed that Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday.

The current Secretary-General said Kofi’s legacy will ‘remain a true inspiration for us all’, while Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo declared that flags in the country and diplomatic missions would fly at half-mast for a week starting Monday 20th August.

‘‘He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena,’‘ read part of president Akufo-Addo’s statement.

He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity.

I have directed that, in his honour, Ghana’s national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and in all of Ghana’s diplomatic missions across the world, from Monday, 20th August, 2018, for one week.



Rest in perfect peace, Kofi. You have earned it. God bless. 7/7 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 18, 2018

Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good. I join the world in mourning his loss. In these turbulent and trying times, his legacy as a global champion for peace will remain a true inspiration for us all. https://t.co/psJ9viPIeu pic.twitter.com/SKfBk5zaY2 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) 18 août 2018

Sad to hear of the death of Kofi Annan. A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into. My thoughts and condolences are with his family. pic.twitter.com/P0SWagShJM — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 18 août 2018

Devestated by the news of the death of KofiAnnan . A great man, a dear brother. An immeasurable loss of a great man, a humble statesman and a global icon. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (AUC_MoussaFaki) August 18, 2018

Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of the iconic Kofi Annan whom I met a few days ago. A rare breed of diplomat; soft spoken but unshakeably firm. He had great love for world peace & democracy. A believer in Zimbabwe & its people. Go well son of Africa, Champion of the world! — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 18, 2018

A gallant African hero

There were even more tributes from the citizens of different countries where Kofi Annan through his world with the United Nations, the Koffi Annan foundation and other initaitives, made a difference.

RIP Kofi Annan. You never left because your legacy will stay alive forever. pic.twitter.com/CDc2lfYK6Y — Janet Machuka ?? (@janetmachuka_) 18 août 2018

Kofi Annan. ??



A life well lived. A life worth celebrating.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/LrbOXS8erG — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) August 18, 2018

RIP Kofi Annan. He will be remembered for his incredible ability to find peace in the most impossible circumstances — Dr. Paula Kahumbu (@paulakahumbu) August 18, 2018

Can’t think of a man who inspired an entire generation of Ghanaians like Kofi Annan did. Growing up, many knew they could be Ghanaian and reach for the stars because Kofi Annan proved it was possible. RIP MOBA. — Abeiku (@edudzi_) August 18, 2018

RIP Kofi Annan. You have always been an inspiration to millions in Ghana and beyond.



You gave that local name “Kofi” some power in global political circles. Everyone’s HERO!!! pic.twitter.com/JypsXPBQak — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) August 18, 2018