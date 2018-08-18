Bye-bye China, hallo Italia: Ivorian Gervinho joins Parma

Italian giants Parma Calcio have confirmed the signing of former Ivorian international Yao Gervinho. None of the parties have revealed how much the deal is worth.

The Italian side in a statement on Friday (August 17, 2018) evening said they had agreed a deal to have the 31-year-old on a deal that expires in 2021.

Gervinho returns to the European topflight after two years in Asia. He last played in the Serie A with Roma having transferred to Rome after three years with English Premier league side, Arsenal. He joins on the final day of the Italian transfer window.

“Parma Calcio 1913 can confirm the signing of Gervais Lombe Yao Kouassi “Gervinho” (Anyama, Ivory Coast, 27 May 1987).

“The forward, who during his career has featured for Lille, Arsenal, Roma and most recently Hebei China Fortune, has completed his medical and signed a contract up until 30.06.2021,” the statement read.

On his Twitter handle, the one-time AFCON winner shared photos of his signing on event. He is due to wear the number 27 jersey for the current Serie A season.

Gervinho’s club numbers: Year – club – appearances – goals

2005 – 2007: Beveren – 61 (14)

2007 – 2009: Le Mans – 59 (8)

2009 – 2011: Lille – 67 (28)

2011 – 2013: Arsenal – 46 (9)

2013 – 2016: Roma – 71 (17)

2016 – 2018: Hebei China Fortune – 29 (4)

At the senior national team level, Gervinho is currently the skipper of the side having raked in 80 appearances with 22 goals between 2007 and now.