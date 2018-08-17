Mali: Ibrahim Boubacar's election victory [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will serve his second term in office. He was declared the winner of the August 12 presidential runoff with 67 percent of the votes against his main rival Soumaila Cissé‘s 32 percent.
Our correspondent in Mali Alou Diawara gives us the reactions from both the ruling party and the opposition.
