Congo: 12th edition of the 15km race in Pointe Noire [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We focus on an athletics event organized every August in Pointe Noire, the Republic of Congo as part of the activities to commemorate the country’s independence anniversary.
The country marked its 58th independence anniversary from France every on August 15.
01:04
South Africa's ruling party chair backs calls for land expropriation
01:32
South Africa's black champion pigeon racer
Go to video
Black men arrested in US coffee shop to meet company CEO
00:44
Video shows black men being arrested in a US coffee shop