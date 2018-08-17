Welcome to Africanews

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul die at 76 [The Morning Call]

The world is mourning the death of legendary American singer Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul as she was commonly referred to was arguably the greatest singer of all time.

She influenced generations of singers with unforgettable hits such as Respect in 1967, Natural Woman in 1968 and I Say a Little Prayer in 1968. A family statement revealed that she died at her home in Detroit at 9.50 am local time on August 16, 2018 surrounded by family and friends. She was 76 years’ old at the time of her death.

