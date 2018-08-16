Zimbabwe court to hear Chamisa's election challenge on August 22

Zimbabwe
The Zimbabwean opposition’s challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election victory will be heard in the constitutional court on August 22, the opposition leader’s spokesman said on his Twitter account on Thursday.
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says the July 30 presidential vote, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last year, was rigged by a biased electoral commission. The electoral commission and Mnangagwa say there was no foul play.ALSO READ: Mnangagwa’s lawyers ask court to throw out Chamisa’s election petition
The Constitutional Court can throw the case out, declare a new winner or order a fresh election.
Mr Chamisa has been directed to file his answering affidavit and heads of argument by 12 noon on Saturday while President Mnangagwa has been given up to 10am on Monday to file his.
Chamisa, Mnangagwa given timelines to submit affidavits
The state-run Herald newspaper also confirmed that the case would be heard on Wednesday next week.
“Mr Chamisa has been directed to file his answering affidavit and heads of argument by 12 noon on Saturday while President Mnangagwa has been given up to 10am on Monday to file his,” the newspaper reported.
The election had been expected to end Zimbabwe’s pariah status and launch an economic recovery but post-election unrest has brought back uncomfortable reminders of its violent past.
Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabwe to unite behind him but questions remain over the death of six people in an army crackdown on protests against the ruling party’s victory.
REUTERS
Go to video
Mali president Keita wins re-election with 67 percent of vote
Go to video
Ugandan legislator Bobi Wine charged with treason
Go to video
Nigeria's 2019 polls will have 91 parties, over 12m new voters
01:30
Mali: Soumalia Cissé cites more 'fraud' in Sunday's run-off poll
05:11
Mali presidential runoff: Vote counting underway [The Morning Call]
Go to video
South Africa court declares appointment of state prosecutor by ex-president Zuma 'invalid'