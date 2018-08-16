South Sudan: Chinese peacekeepers resolve conflict in Juba refugee camps

The infantry battalion of China’s fourth peacekeeping force to South Sudan managed to resolve a conflict among refugees in Juba on Tuesday.

The conflict was allegedly caused by a theft incident on Sunday in the third camp.

Chinese soldiers intervened after receiving reports of knife fights between refugees next to the third UN refugee camp. A seriously injured refugee was immediately rescued by the Chinese military.

Shortly after the wounded were sent to hospital, refugees from the first camp crossed the barrier and fought with those from the third camp.

Despite warnings from the peacekeepers, some refugees continued to attack their neighbours, forcing the commander to use tear gas to resolve the conflict.

Two platoons of Chinese peacekeepers were dispatched to separate the refugees and the situation was brought under control.

Peacekeeping forces from other countries have also intervened to ease tensions.

Following the incident, the Chinese contingent deployed a further 323 peacekeepers to protect personnel of the United Nations and refugees.

Reuters