Online business thriving in Somalia [Business Africa]

A big business in Somalia, the emerging e-commerce is generating thousands of jobs every year.

It is an increasingly competitive market, and despite the war, Somalia’s e-commerce is doing well. The country is witnessing a proliferation of e-commerce companies. Such is the case of Soomar Online Market, one of the most successful start-ups in the country, which reaches 500,000 commercial transactions each month.

Ivory Coast: value of rubber drops

The rubber market in Côte d’Ivoire is becoming weaker and less promising with the fall in its price on the world market.

It is the 7th largest producer of natural rubber in the world, yet Côte d’Ivoire has difficulty selling its produce today. The country is facing a global overproduction and the direct consequences are a decrease in the individual incomes of rubber farmers. These farmers also protest against taxes levied by the State.

In this edition of Business Africa, Eugène Malan Kremien, president of the Association of Natural Rubber Professionals of Côte d’Ivoire (APROMAC) puts this development in context.