Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria: Soldiers' mutiny at Maiduguri Airport [The Morning Call]

Nigeria: Soldiers' mutiny at Maiduguri Airport [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

A soldiers’ mutiny in Nigeria. Troops from the special forces fired shots into the air on Sunday evening at the Maiduguri international airport, moments before their redeployment to Marte in Borno State.

We speak to Don Okereke, a security analyst in Nigeria’s capital Lagos to give us more details regarding this mutiny.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..