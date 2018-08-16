Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Business Africa

business-africa

Moroccan woman vending food with motorcycle [Business Africa]

Moroccan woman vending food with motorcycle [Business Africa]

Business Africa

This mother represents the face of resilience; she vends food on a motorcycle daily in streets of Casablanca, Morocco.

Zobaida al-Manzali, 34, roams the streets of Casablanca every day by motorcycle. Faced with economic hardships, the single-mother sells sandwiches to support her family.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..