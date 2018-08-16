News Mali president Keita wins re-election with 67 percent of vote 2 hours ago Mali Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available. You may also like South Africa's ruling party chair backs calls for land expropriation Explore tourism in Ethiopia [Travel] Mali president Keita wins re-election with 67 percent of vote From the same country 01:15 Mali: low turnout in run-off poll due to security fears- Observers 01:12 Mali is slowly recovering from war on terrorism- Keïta 01:30 Mali: Soumalia Cissé cites more 'fraud' in Sunday's run-off poll View more
01:31
Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's lawyers ask court to throw out Chamisa's election petition
Go to video
Nigeria's 2019 polls will have 91 parties, over 12m new voters
01:26
Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's party to respond to Chamisa's court challenge by Wednesday
05:11
Mali presidential runoff: Vote counting underway [The Morning Call]
01:00
Malians eagerly await results of Sunday's run-off poll
Go to video
Malians vote amid heavy security, Cisse confident of change