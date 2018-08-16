Welcome to Africanews

Explore tourism in Ethiopia [Travel]

In this week’s Travel episode we explore Ethiopia, the cradle of mankind. Ethiopia has been making headlines across the globe for all the right reasons.

The country has been making great strides in turning a new chapter. From its relations with neighbouring country Eritrea to solving its internal squabbles, 2018 is a promising year for the country.

With this in hand, we focus on the country’s tourism sector. Ethiopia is working towards enhancing its hospitality industry capacity and welcome more foreign tourists.
The Eastern African nation earned 3.5 billion dollars from tourism in the recently ended fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Culture & Tourism. This revenue was generated from nearly one million tourists during the time period.

Elayne Wangalwa tells us more

