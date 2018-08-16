Welcome to Africanews

Equality bill divides Tunisians [The Morning Call]

Tunisia has long been seen as a pioneer for women’s rights in the Arab world but a series of planned reforms seem to be dividing the country. Earlier this week, President Beji Caid Essebsi announced plans to submit a draft bill to parliament that will see inheritance rights between men and women equalized.

Tunisian law currently stipulates that men receive double the inheritance that women receive, which is similar to the share in other Arab countries and based on Islamic law, or Shariah.

