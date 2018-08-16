Equality bill divides Tunisians [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tunisia has long been seen as a pioneer for women’s rights in the Arab world but a series of planned reforms seem to be dividing the country. Earlier this week, President Beji Caid Essebsi announced plans to submit a draft bill to parliament that will see inheritance rights between men and women equalized.
Tunisian law currently stipulates that men receive double the inheritance that women receive, which is similar to the share in other Arab countries and based on Islamic law, or Shariah.
01:20
Tunisian President voices support for equal inheritance draft bill
Go to video
Photos: Colours and cheers as exiled Ethiopian Orthodox Patriarch returns
Go to video
Eritrea frees 35 people detained on religious grounds
10:39
Inspire Africa: Innovative entrepreneurs from Senegal, Rwanda and Cameroon
00:58
South Africa's Caster Semenya to challenge IAAF female eligibility rule
Go to video
[Photos] Sierra Leone president leads Eid ul Fitr celebrations, pledges to uphold religious tolerance