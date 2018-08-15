Uganda opposition MP and singer Bobi Wine arrested [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Ugandan musician and member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine was arrested on Tuesday in the town of Arua where he was campaigning for an opposition candidate for today’s by-election. The arrest comes after an incident in which security officers shot his driver dead.
We find out more from Africanews correspondent in Uganda.
