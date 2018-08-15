South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs have 'Best kit of 2018/19 season': FourFourTwo

Months after the Nigerian jersey made global headlines for being voted the ‘most beautiful’ at the World Cup, South African club Kaizer Chiefs is making the headlines and international sales, after sports magazine FourFourTwo said they have the best kit of the 2018/19 season.

The magazine which ranked the top 20 kits for the new season, called the new Kaizer Chiefs outfits ‘delightful’.

“Oh yes. Kaizer Chiefs have produced two delightful kits for the current season: first‚ a gold home jersey with black strips which represent ‘traditional spears rising together to create a sense of motion and unity on the field,’‘ FourFourTwo said.

Kaizer Chiefs have produced two delightful kits for the current season: first‚ a gold home jersey with black strips which represent ‘traditional spears rising together to create a sense of motion and unity on the field.

ALSO

READ

‘‘The second is a stunning purple-bodied‚ black-sleeved change strip with some fetching splashes of gold on the collar‚ crest and Nike swoosh. Now‚ where can we buy one… or 10?”

New season. New threads. Same iconic club.



Which of our royal looks are you going to sport this season? ??



Shop now: https://t.co/S5q7LMHDOL#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/dejw56zsb5 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 16, 2018

Chiefs’ traditional gold home and new purple away jerseys beat Boca Juniors‚ Aston Villa‚ Fulham and kits from English club giants like Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea who all featured in the ranking of this season’s top 20 football shirts.

Kaizer Chiefs relish global attention

Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung said the ranking by the globally-read magazine has introduced the club to new markets, and spiked a rise in demand for the Amakhosi jersey globally.

“So it’s also very good in that it’s going to increase sales internationally. I think it also will on our Digistore‚ where we deliver internationally too,’‘ Motaung said.

“I think also it’s great for African football clubs. Because you’ve seen the vibes with the Nigeria national team jerseys‚ but from a club point of view‚ clubs also need to stand out internationally. And we’re glad we’re able to represent.”

The Chiefs kit is designed by global sportswear brand, Nike, although Motaung said they are heavily involved in the design process of their jerseys.