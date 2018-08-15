Russia interests in Africa [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Africa is both searching for and being courted by new strategic partners, amid changing geopolitical dynamics. Apart from China, Russia is also striving to position itself on the African continent especially since Western sanctions that meant it needed to find alternative trading partners.
Photos: Saudi Foreign Minister meets Eritrean president in Asmara
White House confirms August 27 Kenyatta-Trump meeting
South Sudan's homegrown peace deal will not fail - President Kiir
Ethio-Eritrea peace: PM Abiy merits top slot at 2018 U.N. summit - Sweden
Embattled Congolese president Kabila takes trip to Angola
Ethiopia working to resolve Eritrea-Djibouti impasse