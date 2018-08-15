The Morning Call Press Review of August 15, 2018 [The Morning Call] 1 hour ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call. up next Uganda opposition MP and singer Bobi Wine arrested [The Morning Call] Russia interests in Africa [The Morning Call] Mauritania: Two journalists jailed in Nouakchott [The Morning Call] Most read Uganda's Bobi Wine is missing after deadly clashes with Museveni's security Eritrea delegation in Somalia to deepen bilateral relations Ethiopian activists condemn mob action, violence during rally in Oromia The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
02:41
Press Review of August 14, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:47
Press Review of August 13, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:44
Wednesday May 2nd's Press review [The Morning Call]
02:15
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:37
Press Review of April 27, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:31
Press Review of April 26, 2018 [The Morning Call]