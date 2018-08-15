Outrage as Nigeria police detain journalist over source of story

Nigeria
Civil society groups and online activists are demanding the release of a Nigerian journalist arrested by police over a report he filed in connection with a security seige on the legislature last week.
Samuel Ogundipe – a security reporter – for the privately-owned Premium Times newspaper according to reports is being asked to disclose the source of a police report meant for the president.
The newspaper reports that police used a false pretext to get the journalist to present himself to the station where he has since been detained.
A Premium Times report said the journalist was been held strictly on the orders of the Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris, who has expressed misgivings about their report on his activities.
The police apparently invited a female colleague on a different issue – which turned out to be untrue. The colleague was detained along with the paper’s managing editor who had accompanied her.
She was made to call Ogundipe who arrived on orders of his managing editor, he was detained whiles the other two employees were released.
Media and human rights groups have since Tuesday evening heaped pressure on the government and police to release the journalist.
Most online activists insist that the journalist was not obliged to disclose his source, they went on to bemoan the abuse of power by police on the same day that the acting president had ordered an overhaul of an anti-robbery squad, SARS.
