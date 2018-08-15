Niger, Germany to work together to ''battle against terrorism''

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday praised the efforts of Niger in the fight against terrorism and offered Berlin’s support to battle against the menace.

Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou, was in the German capital for talks with Merkel, and said more help was needed to tackle illegal immigration, education, security, local administrative infrastructure and healthcare.

“Niger is not only fighting against terrorist forces coming from Mali but also a neighbouring country of the Chad lake region. So the fight against terrorism is a significant challenge for Niger and I would like to thank you that you have always fought to make sure that Niger and the Sahel states in the G5 really take on the responsibility yourselves. But we will also support you that you get a robust international mandate to continue this fight and from 2019 Germany will be on the UN Security Council and we will try to work with you together to find political solutions for Libya but also in your fight against terrorism”, Merkel told a press briefing.

The Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou solicited more European assistance to tackle illegal immigration among others.

“The solutions of the problems which lead to illegal immigration are of course connected to the creation of employment opportunities, especially for young people. And to be able to o create employment opportunities, especially for young people, we need significant investment. Not just in agriculture but also in our industry. Africa needs not just raw materials but the mobilisation of funds from within Africa but also from the diaspora. It needs development aid but also direct foreign investment into the countries of the Sahel”, Issoufou said.

The Nigerien president also said Germany and Europe can play a significant role in helping finds solutions to the crisis in Libya, which is often used as a route for illegal migration to Europe.

Reuters