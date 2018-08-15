Mauritania: Two journalists jailed in Nouakchott [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Two journalists have been in detention in Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott and authorities have not given the reasons leading to their arrests. Local media reports indicate that a complaint was lodged against them by a relative of President Ould Abdel Aziz that could have led to their arrest on August 8.
Journalists in the country are now demanding for an explanation and the immediate release of their two colleagues.
01:01
New wave of arrests in Moroni
Go to video
Burundi headmaster arrested for sitting exams for peacekeeper
Go to video
Ethio-Somali leaders to meet in Addis, Abdi Illey still in custody
Go to video
Zambia deports ex-Zimbabwe minister wanted for poll offence
01:03
Zimbabwe arrests fleeing ex-finance minister at Zambian border
Go to video
Ex-president of Ethiopia's Somali region arrested, flown to Addis Ababa