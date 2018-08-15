Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mauritania: Two journalists jailed in Nouakchott [The Morning Call]

Mauritania: Two journalists jailed in Nouakchott [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Two journalists have been in detention in Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott and authorities have not given the reasons leading to their arrests. Local media reports indicate that a complaint was lodged against them by a relative of President Ould Abdel Aziz that could have led to their arrest on August 8.

Journalists in the country are now demanding for an explanation and the immediate release of their two colleagues.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..