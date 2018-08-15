Ghana's ruling party thugs sack CEO of teaching hospital, staff strike

Thugs allegedly affiliated to Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday sacked Chief Executive Officer of a teaching hospital located in Tamale, capital of the Northern region.

The group known as Kandahar boys went to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and ordered the facility’s head Dr. David Zaawumya Kolbila to leave his office.

A video clip of their action showed them walk into the CEO’s office and ordering him and other staff in the office to leave, which they all obliged without any resistance.

? [VIDEO] When some irate youth suspected to be Kandahar Boys of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Monday afternoon stormed the Tamale Teaching Hospital and chased out the Chief Executive officer, Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila. pic.twitter.com/yQIZUmxckv — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 13, 2018

Their actions have since led to a strike action by all medical staff at the facility. The workers are protesting the action of the group which they say compromises their security.

Local media reports say the group said their action as to protect the hospital because the CEO was not consulting other hospital authorities in decision making.

The Kandahar Boys say that they were instrumental in getting the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital into position but he has ignored the NPP youth since he got the position, a journalist with local FM station, Citi FM said on Tuesday.

The regional minister – who is the chief security officer – has confirmed that he knows some of the people caught on tape. He has insisted that the law will take its course as per the president’s orders that impunity be stamped out irrespective of who perpetrates it.

Meanwhile, there is a back and forth within the NPP as to whether or not the people involved in the act were really party operatives or not.