Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic announces retirement from global football

Croatia
Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic has announced his retirement from international football almost a month after helping the Balkan nation reach the World Cup final for the first time.
The 32-year-old Juventus forward scored 33 goals for Croatia, , in 89 appearances since his 2007 debut.
Mandzukic netted three goals in the World Cup finals in Russia, including the winner against England in the semi-finals and his team’s second goal in the 4-2 defeat by France in the final.
Apart from two World Cups, Mandzukic also represented Croatia in two European Championships and was named the nation’s Footballer of the Year in 2012 and 2013.
Reuters
01:00
PSG preps for French Super Cup clash with Monaco
Go to video
Neymar asks fans to help him become 'a new man'
Go to video
Egypt's Mohamed Salah nominated for FIFA best player award
Go to video
Eritrea-Ethiopia friendly scheduled for late August in Asmara
Go to video
Gov't rescues stranded Nigerians in Russia following World Cup trip
Go to video
Liverpool sign AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson for world record fee