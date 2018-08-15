Comoros: prosecutor accuses 8 persons arrested last week of 'attempted coup'

Prosecutor of the Republic of the Comoros has accused eight people who were arrested last week, of an attempted coup and wanting to commit “a terrorist act”.

Mohamed Abdoua, told news on Wednesday that investigations have just begun to unravel those behind the plot.

‘‘There were searches that resulted in seized materials, so-called seals. There are some banners. I read these banners. The banners were designed and manufactured to be used after shooting down the authorities and taking over power. They tried to use these to persuade opinions to adhere to their act”, Abdoua said.

There were searches that resulted in seized materials, so-called seals. There are some banners. The banners were designed and manufactured to be used after shooting down the authorities and taking over power.

A wave of arrests, including those of writer Said Ahmed Said Tourqui and brother of a former vice president, took place last week in the wake of the July 30 constitutional referendum. Three people were released on Tuesday but five others, remain in custody.

Leader of the opposition Juwa party and former president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, has been under house arrest for almost four months. These arrests occur after several others in recent weeks.

Juwa Secretary General Ahmed el-Barwane was held for ten days in Moroni Central Prison in June and arrested again on July 31. His lawyer, Moudjahidi Abdoulbastoi said el-Barwane is been accused of “criminal conspiracy, willful assault and attempted murder”.

These arrests occur after several others in recent weeks related to the referendum.

Last week, the Supreme Court validated the yes vote in the referendum with 92.43% of the votes cast.

The adopted reform allows the Comorian President to run for two consecutive terms, instead of one, and eliminates the three positions of Vice President and the Constitutional Court.

The opposition denounced the “abuse of power” by President Azali Assoumani, and called for boycott of the referendum.

A civil society organization, the Third Way Collective, described the referendum as “more of a scandalous electoral masquerade of these last years”.

AFP