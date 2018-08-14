Welcome to Africanews

WHO delegation visits Ebola epicenter in DR Congo [The Morning Call]

The World Health Organisation is concerned about security and healthcare exposures in the latest Ebola outbreak in DR Congo. During his visit to Mangina, Director General of the health agency Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for free and secure access for responders working in the area, as part of efforts to contain the disease.

