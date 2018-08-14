WHO delegation visits Ebola epicenter in DR Congo [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The World Health Organisation is concerned about security and healthcare exposures in the latest Ebola outbreak in DR Congo. During his visit to Mangina, Director General of the health agency Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for free and secure access for responders working in the area, as part of efforts to contain the disease.
Go to video
DRC Ebola crisis: Health workers vaccinated
01:01
DRC preps for possible Ebola vaccinations
06:00
New Ebola deaths in DRC [The Morning Call]
Go to video
43 Ebola cases recorded in Eastern DRC since August 1
01:11
Four new Ebola cases hit DR Congo's North Kivu province
05:07
DRC's Ebola outbreak over [The Morning Call]