Uganda police says MP's guard likely killed by stray bullet

Police in Uganda have averred that a police guard of a legislator who was shot dead on Monday evening may have died as a result of a stray bullet.

As at midnight of Monday, the police had yet to issue an official statement on the incident which reportedly started after an attack on the president’s convoy in Arua.

There is a bye-election in the area making it a hotbed of political activity in the country. Yasin Kawooya, the slain police guard was detailed to Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

West Nile police spokesperson, Josephine Angucia speaking to NTV via phone also confirmed that over thirty people including lawmakers had been arrested especially with relation on the attack on President Yoweri Museveni’s vehicle.

“About thirty-four people have been arrested, many of them are from outside Arua, they are MPs from Njiri, Kampala and so on. A number of people from outside, they are the ones who we actually arrested and they are the ones in that convoy which stoned the presidential lead car.

“As I speak all of them are in our custody, we don’t know if among them there are journalists. Screening will be done so as to establish the truth of the matter,” she added.

Bobi Wine, an opposition lawmaker, was reportedly supporting independent candidate Kassiano Wadri. President Museveni was also in Arua campaigning for the ruling National Resistance Movement’s Nusura Tiperu.