Report exposes Sisi-Netanyahu secret summit

Report exposes Sisi-Netanyahu secret summit
Jerry Bambi

Egypt

A new report has exposed a secret meeting held in May between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

According to Israel’s Channel Ten the both leaders in the secret summit held in Egypt discussed a long-term ceasefire with the Palestinian Gaza Strip the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza, and rehabilitation of its infrastructure.

Citing unnamed senior US officials, channel 10 said the meeting was held on May 22.

Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to mediate a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas.

The last known meeting of the two leaders until this exposed summit dates back to New York in September 2017 ahead of the United Nations General Assembly’s meeting.

