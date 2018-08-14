Madagascar's fast internet is a luxury [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Madagascar is ranked among one of the world’s poorest countries. But it has faster internet connectivity than in the UK, France and Canada. A recent report revealed that it has the fastest internet speed in Africa, beating countries like Kenya and South Africa.
