Madagascar's fast internet is a luxury [The Morning Call]

Madagascar is ranked among one of the world’s poorest countries. But it has faster internet connectivity than in the UK, France and Canada. A recent report revealed that it has the fastest internet speed in Africa, beating countries like Kenya and South Africa.

