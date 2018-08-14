FIFA threatens to ban Ghana over govt meddling in football

Football’s world governing body, FIFA, has warned the government of Ghana over plans to liquidate the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following a corruption scandal led by an investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In a statement issued on August 13, 2018; and signed by FIFA General-Secretary Fatma Samoura, the body said it was particularly worried about government’s undue interference in the affairs of the GFA in clear contravention to FIFA statutes.

The statement read in part, “Under these circumstances, the Bureau based on article 16 paragraph 1 of the FIFA statutes decided on 11 August 2018 that if the petition to start the liquidation process of the GFA is not withdrawn by Monday, 27 August 2018 at 12h00 (CET), the GFA will be suspended with immediate effect.

The suspension would be lifted only once the above-mentioned petition is withdrawn and FIFA is given written proof thereof.

The letter was addressed to head of a Ghana government liaison team that was tasked to hold talks with FIFA to avert a ban after government suspended local football activities.

One June 12, 2018, an Accra High Court placed an interim injunction on the activities of the GFA following an application by the Attorney General.

A month later, another High Court in Accra ordered that members, directors and officers of the GFA be restrained from exercising their powers in relation to the body’s activities. It also appointed a state body as liquidator.

All local football activities have been grounded since June this year after the investigative piece revealed corruption on the part of match officials across the football chain.

The GFA president at the time, who was on FIFA and CAF committees, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was also involved in corrupt practices as captured on tape. he has since been suspended from football activities as a probe continues into the allegations.