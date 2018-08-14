Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ethiopian activists condemn mob action, violence during rally in Oromia

Ethiopian activists condemn mob action, violence during rally in Oromia

Ethiopia

Known and famed Ethiopian activists took to social media in condemnation of mob violence over the weekend in the Oromia region’s town of Shashememe.

Reports by local portals indicate that four people were killed during a public gathering organized to welcome a top pro-democracy activist, Jawar Mohammed.

Three people died as a result of a stampede at the entrance of Shashemene stadium – venue of the rally, while another died after having been mob-lynched by a group who authorities say were acting based on fake news that the car he was driving was carrying a bomb.

Jawar, who is also Executive Director of the privately-owned Oromia Media Network recently returned to the country to engage in peaceful political process following ongoing government reforms.

The Addis Standard news portal said a vehicle the victim of the mob-lynching was driving was also set on fire.

They quoted top Oromia officials as confirming that the car belonged to the Shashemene city administration and security department which was on patrol duty and that it did not carry any explosives.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..