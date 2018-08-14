Cameroon legend Eto'o joins Xavi and Sneijder at Qatar Sports Club

African football legend and ex-Cameroon captain Samuel Eto’o has joined the 13th club of his long career when he signed for Qatar Sports Club on a free transfer, days after leaving Turkish club Konyaspor by mutual consent.

Eto’o, a four-time African footballer of the year, becomes the latest big-name arrival to join the Qatar Stars League after ex-Spain international Xavi and former Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder.

The management of Qatar Football Club is pleased to invite you to attend the press conference to present the international star Samuel Eto'o, which will be held on Tuesday at 8:00 pm at the Club — Qatar Sports Club (@QatarSportClub) 13 août 2018

The 37 year old striker played with Xavi at Barcelona and Sneijder at Inter Milan, winning the Champions League with both teams.

Eto’o is Cameroon’s all-time leading goalscorer with 56 goals, and twice an African Cup of Nations winner.

REUTERS