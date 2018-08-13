The Morning Call Press Review of August 13, 2018 [The Morning Call] 1 hour ago The Morning Call We review the headlines of Africa’s top newspapers on The Morning Call. up next Influence of the African culture on the world [The Morning Call] Mali presidential runoff: Vote counting underway [The Morning Call] Cameroon: New video shows extrajudicial killings [The Morning Call] Most read 01:08 Ethiopia: ONLF declares a unilateral ceasefire 00:57 DR Congo records four new Ebola cases ahead of historic test treatment Ethiopia PM says 'fake news' fuelling Somali regional crisis, urges calm The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
02:44
Wednesday May 2nd's Press review [The Morning Call]
02:15
Press review [The Morning Call]
02:37
Press Review of April 27, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:31
Press Review of April 26, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:36
Press Review of April 24, 2018 [The Morning Call]
02:41
Press Review of April 23, 2018 [The Morning Call]