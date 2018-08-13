Welcome to Africanews

"Malika Warrior Queen": The rise of African super heroines! [This is Culture, TMC]

Bridget UGWE

The Morning Call

Malika is the latest character created by Roye Okupe, a Nigerian graphic designer and screenwriter, passionate about Afro Futurism. Malika’s character is openly inspired by the legend of Princess Amina de Zaria, also known as “the Warrior Queen”, who ruled over a large part of the Hausa territory in the 16th century.

Roye Okupe has been living in the United States since 2002, where he founded Youneek Studios, a Comics publishing house whose all heroes are African. His focus is to create compelling and extraordinary characters and stories inspired by African history and culture, to convey a positive representation of the continent that is too often summarized to poverty and corruption, and to change the way in which Africans and Black people around the world see themselves.

That’s why he decided to self-produce the first episodes of Malika, via a crowdfunding campaign on “Kickstarter “.

