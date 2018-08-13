Malians eagerly await Sunday's run-off poll

Malians await results of Sunday’s presidential election run-off which was characterized by violence, amidst accusations of fraud by the opposition candidate, Soumalia Cisse.

Incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has denied these accusations.

The election results are expected between the next four to five days.

The winner will take office in early September and has a huge task of relaunching the peace agreement signed in 2015 with the former rebellion Tuareg group.

Sunday’s poll was marred by violence and security sources confirmed the death of the chief of one of the polling stations in the region of Timbuktu.

73-year old Keita is in a strong position to win a second five-year term. In the first round, he polled 41.70% of the vote, against 17.78% for 68 year old Soumalia Cissé.

AFP