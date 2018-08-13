Mali: Soumalia Cissé cites more 'fraud' in Sunday's run-off poll

Mali’s presidential candidate, Soumalia Cissé said Sunday his staff had intercepted ballots in Bamako and Gao, which he said was evidence of electoral fraud in the run-off poll.

Cissé, who spoke in Niafunke where he voted, also accused incumbent President Ibrahim Boubabcar Keita ,the favorite to win after securing 41 percent of votes in the first round of election, of cheating.

“Everywhere we found an extremely strong desire for change. Malians want to change. Malians want a different future, a different hope. That is why I am very happy to be here. I am very happy because I am confident about today’s vote. But I also want to say that unfortunately last night we found elements of fraud in Bamako, we found people who already had booklets of ballots with them. We held a news conference to show to the world that the other camp (that of incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita) is not playing fair, that the other camp is carrying out fraud, the ballots are pre-voted in Gao, we have examples of that. In Bamako people already had ballots. But we will win because we are on the path of truth, we are on the path of hope and Malians need to change, they don’t need cheating, they don’t need a president who cheats to win”, Cissé said.

Mali’s July 29 poll was marred by armed attacks. The run off poll also saw similar attacks as security sources confirmed that the chief of one poling station was killed by assailants in the Timbutu region.

